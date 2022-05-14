KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Down 67.6% in April

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the April 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KINZW remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,364. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

