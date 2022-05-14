Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

KNX stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

