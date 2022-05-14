L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.76. 3,263,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,090. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

