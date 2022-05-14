L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,267,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

