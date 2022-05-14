Landbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 158.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $80,915.91 and approximately $23.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

