Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 5,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

