Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LOKM stock remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

