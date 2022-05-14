LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,441.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,095 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.