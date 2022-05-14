Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 87 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.95 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

