Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 131 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $2,921,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60. The company has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.