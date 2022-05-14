Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 7,077 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $471.39. 1,456,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.77 and a 200-day moving average of $595.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

