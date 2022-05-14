Makena Capital Management LLC Has $22.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $64.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,570.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,733.56. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.