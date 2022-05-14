Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1,963.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,540,000 after buying an additional 259,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. 6,216,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,886,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

