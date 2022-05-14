Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. 1,056,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,455. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

