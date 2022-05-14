Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.74 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 56,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REXR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,672. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

