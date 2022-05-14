Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $8.99 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,359,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

