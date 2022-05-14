Malcolm Swift Buys 10,023 Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Swift purchased 10,023 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046 ($24,714.59).

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.57 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.39. Devro plc has a 12 month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($2.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

