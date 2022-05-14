MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $263.38 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.89 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.11.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

