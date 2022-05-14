Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,413. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

