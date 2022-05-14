Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $141.76 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $141,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $81.50 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

