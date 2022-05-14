Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.86% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $133,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,194,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

