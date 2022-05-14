Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.44% of Discover Financial Services worth $150,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

