Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $161,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after buying an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

