Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 133,418 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,418 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $152,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.