Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 57,152 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.38% of East West Bancorp worth $154,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.14 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

