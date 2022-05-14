MaxCyte, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%.

MXCT stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 229,373 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its stake in MaxCyte by 31.7% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MaxCyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter worth $11,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.