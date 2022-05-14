McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.72. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

