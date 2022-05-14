MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $165.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

