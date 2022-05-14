MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $165.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.
