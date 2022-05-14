MetaHash Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $337,402.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,970.52 or 2.09559139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008560 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,424,172,079 coins and its circulating supply is 3,253,276,212 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.