Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

