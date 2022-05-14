Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWT. Piper Sandler lowered Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:MDWT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 2,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Midwest will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

