Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 112 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $121.96. 1,705,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

