Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 469 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $91.92. 5,464,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

