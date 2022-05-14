Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. 10,443,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.37 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.