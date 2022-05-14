Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.07. 6,909,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,017. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

