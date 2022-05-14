Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $645,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

