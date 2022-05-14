Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 6,178 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,340,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.94 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.