Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 71 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

AVGO stock traded up $16.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.24. 1,944,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.70 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

