Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 547,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,352,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,241. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

