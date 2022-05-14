Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 730 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,517,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

