Mina Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.51 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003379 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $488.25 million and $42.51 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00549530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,050.83 or 2.15161447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 501,082,953 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.