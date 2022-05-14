MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 65.1% in April

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the April 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,603. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 65.28% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.