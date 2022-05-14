Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 195,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,629. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.