Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

