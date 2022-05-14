Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.99.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
