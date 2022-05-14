Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MCRUF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

