M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,215,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

