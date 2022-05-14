Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MWA. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

MWA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,104. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 495.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

