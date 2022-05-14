MVL Hits Market Capitalization of $144.97 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $144.97 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,820.19 or 0.99998882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00104691 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,027,983,549 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

