MXC (MXC) Achieves Market Cap of $193.81 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $193.81 million and $14.46 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00218383 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002745 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.02 or 0.01786424 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003651 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

