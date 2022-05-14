National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

NNN stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

